|
|
Elaine Dorothy Lewis Hall
Teaneck - Elaine Dorothy Lewis Hall went home to be with the Lord on April 19, 2020. Elaine was born to Hubert and Irene Lewis on September 22, 1930 in New York, NY. She attended New York City Public Schools and upon completion worked for New York City Health and Hospital Corporation starting at Presbyterian Hospital as a dietician and Harlem Hospital in the purchasing department where she retired after 35 years. Elaine worked for the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America in Park Ridge, Illinois for 8 years following her New York retirement. She received her BA degree in Business at the age of 55. Elaine was the Marvelous Mother of Cherise (Wheeling, IL) Joseph & Colette (Patterson); the Sweet Sister of Gladystine Hodge (Teaneck); the Awesome Aunt of Renee & Luther III who preceded her in death, Marla & Russell (Teaneck); the Gorgeous Grandmother of Andre and the Great Grandmother of Colby Langston (Patterson); the Committed Church Member of St. Paul Lutheran Church of Teaneck, that she loved so much; and she became like a mother to Linda (Hackensack) who took special care of her and was an invaluable neighbor. Elaine was a Fine Friend to many.
Elaine was active in church activities, served on the church council and was a member of the Red Hatters women's group. She loved to sew, crochet, travel the world with her sister and do jigsaw puzzles. Most importantly Elaine loved God and had a long, well lived life..
Memorial contributions can be made to the Elaine Hall Memorial Fund at St. Paul Lutheran Church www.stpaulchurchnj.org
A memorial celebration service will be planned for a later date. volkleber.com