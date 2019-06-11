|
Elaine Edith Zweil
Hackettstown - Elaine Edith Zweil (nee) Petrie on June 9, 2019 of Hackettstown, N.J., formerly of Cliffside Park, N.J., age 78.
Elaine was born on August 20, 1940 in Jersey City, N.J. and was a loving homemaker.
Beloved mother to the late David Alan (1970), Joy Marie Malota and her husband Robert and Nadine Sciancalepore and her husband Michael. Adored grandmother to Michael Sciancalepore and his wife Leah, Erika Sciancalepore, David Malota, Ryan Malota, Robyn Sciancalepore, Christopher Malota, Jessica Malota and Stephanie Malota. Cherished great-grandmother to Adeline. Funeral from the A.K. Macagna Funeral Home 495 Anderson Avenue Cliffside Park, N.J. on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 9:00am thence to Epiphany R.C. Church in Clliffside Park, N.J. where a Funeral Mass will be offered at 10:00am. Interment to follow at George Washington Memorial Park Cemetery in Paramus, N.J.
The family will receive their friends Thursday 4-8pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to a cancer . www.akmacagnafuneralhome.