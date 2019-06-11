Services
A.K. Macagna Funeral Home - Cliffside Park
495 Anderson Ave.
Cliffside Park, NJ 07010
(201) 945-7100
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
A.K. Macagna Funeral Home - Cliffside Park
495 Anderson Ave.
Cliffside Park, NJ 07010
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
9:00 AM
A.K. Macagna Funeral Home - Cliffside Park
495 Anderson Ave.
Cliffside Park, NJ 07010
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Epiphany R.C. Church
Clliffside Park, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elaine Zweil
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elaine Edith Zweil


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Elaine Edith Zweil Obituary
Elaine Edith Zweil

Hackettstown - Elaine Edith Zweil (nee) Petrie on June 9, 2019 of Hackettstown, N.J., formerly of Cliffside Park, N.J., age 78.

Elaine was born on August 20, 1940 in Jersey City, N.J. and was a loving homemaker.

Beloved mother to the late David Alan (1970), Joy Marie Malota and her husband Robert and Nadine Sciancalepore and her husband Michael. Adored grandmother to Michael Sciancalepore and his wife Leah, Erika Sciancalepore, David Malota, Ryan Malota, Robyn Sciancalepore, Christopher Malota, Jessica Malota and Stephanie Malota. Cherished great-grandmother to Adeline. Funeral from the A.K. Macagna Funeral Home 495 Anderson Avenue Cliffside Park, N.J. on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 9:00am thence to Epiphany R.C. Church in Clliffside Park, N.J. where a Funeral Mass will be offered at 10:00am. Interment to follow at George Washington Memorial Park Cemetery in Paramus, N.J.

The family will receive their friends Thursday 4-8pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to a cancer . www.akmacagnafuneralhome.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now