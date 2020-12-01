Elaine Gardner
Hawthorne - Gardner, Elaine (nee Hanclich), age 78 of Hawthorne on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. Born in Paterson, Elaine had resided in Hawthorne since 1959. A parishioner of St. Anthony's R.C. Church in Hawthorne, Elaine was passionate about her family, pets, vacationing in Wildwood Crest, reading books, and teaching. Her career as an educator began at Jefferson Elementary in Hawthorne and continued until her retirement in the Wyckoff School System at Sicomac Elementary and Eisenhower Middle Schools. Elaine was a graduate of William Paterson University with advanced degrees from Seton Hall University. Elaine Gardner was the beloved wife of 43 years to Alan Gardner. Loving mother of Paul Cantello of Hawthorne, Caryn Cantello-Edelbach of Wyckoff, and James Gardner and his wife Anita of Oakland. Dear grandmother of Matthew, Ryan, and Danielle Edelbach, and Gianna, Sabrina, and Nicolina Altonjy. Sister of Leonard Hanclich and his wife Rana of Hawthorne, and the late Jerald Hanclich and his wife Mariann. Funeral mass will be held at 9:30am on Saturday, December 5, 2020 meeting at St. Anthony's R.C. Church, 276 Diamond Bridge Avenue, Hawthorne. Interment will follow at the Christ the King Cemetery, Franklin Lakes. Friends may visit with the family at the Browning-Forshay Funeral Home, 557 Lafayette Avenue, Hawthorne on Friday from 2-4 and 7-9pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Anthony's R.C. Church, Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge, or to the Alzheimer's Association
