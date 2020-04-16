|
Elaine Green
Wayne - Elaine (Ellie) Rachlin Green of Wayne passed away peacefully on April 14, 2020. She was 93 years old. She was a loving and devoted mother to her four children and their spouses; Terri and Bruce Ettinger of Clifton, NJ; Emily and Michael Blicher of Potomac, MD; Randy and Bill Beaver of Tuscon, AZ and Michael and Laurie Green of Wayne, NJ. Ellie was the esteemed matriarch of the Green family and the beloved wife of Bernard (Bernie) Green for 64 years until his death in 2011. Ellie was cherished grandmother to 8 grandchildren- Joy and her husband Tom, Philip, Adam and his wife Jamie, Brian and his wife Jamie, Makiri, Kalifa, Alexander and Jordan and an adored great-grandmother to Sean, Laurencia, Ethan, and Bennett. She was the last surviving of the four Rachlin sisters, predeceased by Fran, Rose, and Mimi.
Born in Brooklyn, NY in 1926 and raised in Jersey City, NJ, Elaine met Bernie during WWII at the Roseland Ballroom in New York City. They married in 1947 and resided in Paramus, NJ until moving to Wayne in 1965. Throughout their lives, they loved to dance. Whether it was at Hickory Hill Country Club or special life events, they were the first ones on and last ones off the dance floor. Ellie worked for the Wayne Board of Education as the secretary to the Superintendent for over 25 years. She was a long time member of Temple Beth Tikvah and its Chavurah Bet group; and the Wayne Y and its Senior Group. Her generosity supported many philanthropic organizations throughout the United States and Israel. Above all, Ellie was dedicated to family and her pride in them was evident to all. Ellie was loved by many, and her wisdom, compassion, support and warmth will be sorely missed.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the family has chosen to schedule a celebration of Ellie's life at a future date. She will be laid to rest at Mount Moriah Cemetery in Fairview, NJ. Donations can be made in Ellie's memory to the Alzheimer's Foundation or Spectrum 360 in Verona, NJ.
