Elaine Greene
Hackensack - Elaine Greene (nee Boas) 80, of Hackensack formerly of Hasbrouck Heights passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020. Born in Hackensack to the late William and Frances Boas. Elaine was a graduate St. Mary's High School in Rutherford and Hackensack Hospital School of Nursing as a Pediatric Nurse. Before retiring, Elaine was a saleswoman for Saks Fifth Avenue in Hackensack and previously, she was a nurse and office manager for her husband Dr. Francis M. Greene, Jr. in Carlstadt. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Francis M. Greene, Jr. Devoted mother of Francis M. Greene, III and his wife Jennifer. Dear sister of Barbara Mayer and Joan Masotti and her husband Ted. Loving grandmother of Hailey and Hunter. Beloved friend and loving companion of Steve Sanguino. Elaine's Mass and interment on Tuesday will be private. A Memorial Service and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Costa Memorial Home in Hasbrouck Heights. CostaMemorialHome.com