Elaine J. Adamkiewicz (nee Buchanan) 80, of Hasbrouck Heights went home to her Lord on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. Beloved wife of Eugene (Gene) married sixty years. Daughter of the late Edwin and Marcella (Corris) Buchanan. Devoted mother of Russell and his wife Beth of Wood-Ridge, Matthew and his wife Maria of Hasbrouck Heights, Regina and her husband Kim Monthony of Warrensburgh, NY, Martin (Marty) Adamkiewicz of Lodi and Donna and her husband Angelo Dell'Avvocato of Mahwah. Beloved grandmother of Mark and Luke Adamkiewicz, Justine, Mark and Daniel Monthony, Andrew and Anthony Dell'Avvocato, the joys of her life. Dear sister of Marcella Silletti and her late husband Peter, Edwin Buchanan and his wife Marie and the late Sally Buchanan. Elaine was born in Jersey City and resided in Hasbrouck Heights for over fifty-six years. She retired from Unilever, US of Englewood Cliffs, as secretary to the Corporate Credit Manager. A parishioner and member of the Rosary Society of Corpus Christi Church since 1964, she was a Sunday Mass Lector along with her husband Gene for twenty-four years; a Pre-Cana table leader along with her husband for many years, guiding engaged couples to happy marriages; Editor of Corpus Christi Life, a monthly newsletter which included a history of Corpus Christi Parish and biographies of the parish priests, for two years; a CCD teacher to second graders for eight years, preparing them to receive First Reconciliation and First Holy Communion; a Senior Acolyte for funeral Masses for over three years; a member of the Corpus Christi Adoration committee, praying one hour per week in the Our Lady of Mercy Adoration Chapel; a volunteer for REACH since its inception in 1996, transporting seniors to and from doctors' visits; a member of Hackensack Medical Center's Pastoral Care staff, praying with and distributing the Holy Eucharist to patients for ten years and a volunteer for Meals With A Mission in Garfield since its inception in 2010, feeding the homeless and needy. Funeral from Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights on Monday, July 13th at 9 AM. Funeral Liturgy from Corpus Christi Church at 10 AM. Interment following at Maryrest Cemetery, Mahwah. Visitation Sunday, July 12th from 2-5 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Leukemia-Lymphoma Society or to your favorite charity
in memory of Elaine Adamkiewicz would be appreciated. If so desired due to the pandemic, you may send your condolences by visiting CostaMemorialHome.com