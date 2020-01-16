|
Elaine Joyce Winter
Hawthorne - Winter, Elaine Joyce (nee Eksaa), age 61, of Hawthorne, on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. Born in Dumont, Elaine grew up in Elmwood Park before moving to Hawthorne where she had resided for most of her life. A member of the First Baptist Church in Hawthorne, Elaine had worked as an accountant for Noritake Company in Fair Lawn. Elaine was the beloved wife of the late Stephen Winter (2017). Loving daughter of Gladys (nee Jensen) Eksaa of Wyckoff and the late Thomas Eksaa (2016). Sister of Glenn Eksaa of Easton, PA. Sister-in-law of Deborah and her husband James, Judith and her husband Alex, Patricia and her husband David, Catherine and her husband William, Kenneth, and Timothy. She is also survived by many beloved nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held at 10:30am on Monday, January 20, 2020 meeting at the First Baptist Church, 13 Warren Avenue, Hawthorne. Interment will follow at Valleau Cemetery, Ridgewood. Friends may visit with the family at the Browning-Forshay Funeral Home, 557 Lafayette Avenue, Hawthorne, on Sunday from 2:00 to 6:00pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the First Baptist Church, 13 Warren Avenue, Hawthorne, NJ 07506. (www.browningforshay.com)