Services
Browning-Forshay Funeral Home
557 Lafayette Ave.
Hawthorne, NJ 07507
(973) 427-0800
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Browning-Forshay Funeral Home
557 Lafayette Ave.
Hawthorne, NJ 07507
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
10:30 AM
First Baptist Church
13 Warren Avenue
Hawthorne, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elaine Winter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elaine Joyce Winter

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elaine Joyce Winter Obituary
Elaine Joyce Winter

Hawthorne - Winter, Elaine Joyce (nee Eksaa), age 61, of Hawthorne, on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. Born in Dumont, Elaine grew up in Elmwood Park before moving to Hawthorne where she had resided for most of her life. A member of the First Baptist Church in Hawthorne, Elaine had worked as an accountant for Noritake Company in Fair Lawn. Elaine was the beloved wife of the late Stephen Winter (2017). Loving daughter of Gladys (nee Jensen) Eksaa of Wyckoff and the late Thomas Eksaa (2016). Sister of Glenn Eksaa of Easton, PA. Sister-in-law of Deborah and her husband James, Judith and her husband Alex, Patricia and her husband David, Catherine and her husband William, Kenneth, and Timothy. She is also survived by many beloved nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held at 10:30am on Monday, January 20, 2020 meeting at the First Baptist Church, 13 Warren Avenue, Hawthorne. Interment will follow at Valleau Cemetery, Ridgewood. Friends may visit with the family at the Browning-Forshay Funeral Home, 557 Lafayette Avenue, Hawthorne, on Sunday from 2:00 to 6:00pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the First Baptist Church, 13 Warren Avenue, Hawthorne, NJ 07506. (www.browningforshay.com)
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elaine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -