Elaine M. Alexander
Pompton Lakes - Elaine M. Alexander, 84, a longtime resident of Pompton Lakes, passed away on March 4, 2020.
Elaine was the daughter of the late Harry and Lena Pantel. She volunteered with Contact Hotline for many years and was a talented pianist and singer.
Elaine is survived by her son, James Alexander and his wife Lisa; her daughter, Elaine Arvanites and her husband Jason; her brothers, William and Richard Pantel; her granddaughters, Alexis Marines and her husband Brian and Alyssa Gould and her husband Dan; and 4 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, James; and her daughter, Mary Basile.
Family and friends may visit at the M. John Scanlan Funeral Home from 10 am to 11 am on Friday, March 6. Interment will follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Totowa. www.scanlanfuneral.com