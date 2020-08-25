Elaine M. AmorossoNorthvale - Elaine M. Amorosso, 81, of Northvale, passed away at home on Monday, August 24, 2020. Beloved wife of 62 years of Charles S. Amorosso. Cherished mother of Charles L. Amorosso and wife Diane of Northvale, NJ, Maria Amorosso of Middletown, NY, Debora Campanelli of River Vale, NJ and Lorelie DiMarco and husband Nick of Tappan, NY. Proud grandmother of Charles J. Amorosso and wife Julia, Anthony Campanelli, Brittany Francisco and husband Michael, Richard Campanelli, Alexandra DiMarco, Gregory Amorosso, Christina Campanelli and Joseph DiMarco and great-grandmother of Michael, Matthew and Charlotte.Elaine was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend who was always there for her family. "Gram" as her family affectionately called her, had a smile for all and made time for everyone.Visiting hours are Friday 4-8 PM at Pizzi Funeral Home, 120 Paris Avenue, Northvale (201-767-3050).A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday, August 29 at 9:30 AM at St. Anthony's RC Church., Northvale with interment to follow at Rockland Cemetery, Sparkill, NY.In lieu of flowers donations to the Northvale Fire Department would be appreciated.