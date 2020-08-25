1/1
Elaine M. Amorosso
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elaine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elaine M. Amorosso

Northvale - Elaine M. Amorosso, 81, of Northvale, passed away at home on Monday, August 24, 2020. Beloved wife of 62 years of Charles S. Amorosso. Cherished mother of Charles L. Amorosso and wife Diane of Northvale, NJ, Maria Amorosso of Middletown, NY, Debora Campanelli of River Vale, NJ and Lorelie DiMarco and husband Nick of Tappan, NY. Proud grandmother of Charles J. Amorosso and wife Julia, Anthony Campanelli, Brittany Francisco and husband Michael, Richard Campanelli, Alexandra DiMarco, Gregory Amorosso, Christina Campanelli and Joseph DiMarco and great-grandmother of Michael, Matthew and Charlotte.

Elaine was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend who was always there for her family. "Gram" as her family affectionately called her, had a smile for all and made time for everyone.

Visiting hours are Friday 4-8 PM at Pizzi Funeral Home, 120 Paris Avenue, Northvale (201-767-3050).

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday, August 29 at 9:30 AM at St. Anthony's RC Church., Northvale with interment to follow at Rockland Cemetery, Sparkill, NY.

In lieu of flowers donations to the Northvale Fire Department would be appreciated.

ww.pizzifuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Pizzi Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
29
Funeral Mass
09:30 AM
St. Anthony's RC Church
Send Flowers
AUG
29
Interment
Rockland Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Pizzi Funeral Home
120 Paris Avenue
Northvale, NJ 07647
(201) 767-3050
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pizzi Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved