|
|
Elaine March
Paterson - Elaine March, 67 of Paterson NJ transitioned to her heavenly home on Wednesday, February 20, 2019. Elaine is survived by, sister Sharon Belton; brother Dana March; niece, Tira Belton-Byfield; God Child Marquis Williamson; cousin Montanya Karl Knight along with a host of other relatives and friends. Visatation will be Tuesday, February 26, 2019 10:00 am - 12 noon, Funeral services will be Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 12:00 noon at Scillieri Arnold Funeral Home 351 5th Avenue Paterson, NJ. Visit scillieriarnold.com for complete obituary.