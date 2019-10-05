|
Elaine Maria Carr
Emerson - Elaine Maria Carr, 67, of Emerson, entered into eternal life on October 3, 2019. She passed peacefully at home lovingly taken care of by her brother and her wonderful group home counselors.
Elaine was born in Jersey City to loving parents, James and Helen Carr, who predeceased her. She grew up in Bergenfield, the eldest of three, with her brother James and sister Pamela. She has been part of the New Concepts for Living Community for the Developmentally Disabled for the past 15 years. Elaine loved bowling, Great Adventure, swimming and the boardwalk at Seaside Park.
Funeral Service Monday, October 7th, 10 AM at the Beaugard-McKnight Funeral Home, 869 Kinderkamack Rd., River Edge. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. Visiting at the funeral home Sunday, October 6th, 3-7 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Elaine's memory to New Concepts for Living, 68A W. Passaic St., Rochelle Park, NJ 07662.