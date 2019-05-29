Services
Hunt Stellato Funeral Home
1601 Palisade Avenue
Fort Lee, NJ 07024
(201) 944-1202
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hunt Stellato Funeral Home
1601 Palisade Avenue
Fort Lee, NJ 07024
View Map
Funeral
Friday, May 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Hunt Stellato Funeral Home
1601 Palisade Avenue
Fort Lee, NJ 07024
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Madonna Church on the Hill
Hoefley's Lane
Fort Lee, NJ
View Map
Martinsville - Provenzano, Elaine N. (nee Perry), of Martinsville, New Jersey, passed away on May 25, 2019. She is survived by her partner Harry Thorsen with whom she resided with for the last 28 years. Beloved mother of Tammy Provenzano Roberts & her husband Michael Roberts, Daniel Provenzano, Thomas Provenzano & his wife Toni-Ann Provenzano, and Todd Provenzano. Loving grandmother of Michael Roberts & his wife Kelly, Austin Roberts, Emily Roberts, Dylan Provenzano, Skylar Provenzano, Perry Provenzano, Thomas Jake (T.J.) Provenzano, Lucas Provenzano, and Kate Ryan Provenzano. Elaine was also survived by many dear friends and family members including Harry's daughter Jill and her 3 children. Elaine was raised in Cresskill and went to Tenafly High School. She attended University of Miami and Berkley Business School. She went on to raise her family in Fort Lee. Funeral Friday 10AM from Hunt Stellato Funeral Home, 1601 Palisade Avenue, Fort Lee. Mass Friday 11AM from Madonna Church on the Hill, Hoefley's Lane, Fort Lee. Cremation private. Family and friends will be received Thursday 3-8PM at the funeral home. Donations may be made in Elaine's name to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, PO Box 5028, Hagerstown MD 21741. Send condolences to stellatofuneralhomes.com.
