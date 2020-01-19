|
Elaine S. Lanza
Saddle Brook - Elaine S. Lanza (nee Wasek), age 79 of Saddle Brook passed on January 19, 2020. Elaine was the beloved daughter of the late Stanley and Stella Wasek. Elaine is survived by her loving daughter Denise Lanza and son Anthony E. Lanza and his wife Doreen. She is also survived by her dearest grandchildren, Tristen Ponstingel and Jenna and Alyssa Lanza, and former husband Frank Lanza. Elaine was pre-deceased by her beloved first baby daughter Michele in 1962.
Elaine lived most of her life in Saddle Brook and was a loyal and faithful parishioner of St. Philip the Apostle RC Church in Saddle Brook.
Funeral services from Kugler Community Home For Funerals 311 Fifth Street Saddle Brook. Visiting hours on Tuesday January 21 from 2-4 & 7-9pm. Funeral mass at St. Philip the Apostle Church on Wednesday January 22 at 9:30am. Interment in St. Mary's Cemetery Saddle Brook.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital in memory of Elaine Lanza.