Elaine Welch
Demarest - Welch, Elaine age 81 of Demarest, NJ passed away peacefully on August 15, 2020. Before retiring in 1999, she worked for Bendix / Allied Signal for over 40 years. Elaine attended United Methodist Church, where she frequently ushered and was a member of the Ladies of the Church. She was a long-time member of the Demarest Garden Club where she received the Perennial Bloom Award, and had over 50 years of service to the Order of the Eastern Star. Elaine also served as a Volunteer Advocate Ombudsman for the Institutionalized Elderly, State of New Jersey for many years. She loved animals and rescued several shelter dogs throughout her life. Her latest, Ginger, being her most loyal, ever present shadow. Beloved sister-in-law to Gail Welch, aunt to Lee Fullington, Doreen Barr and husband John, Don and wife Connie, and James Welch. Great aunt to William, Stephen and wife Karin, Avery, Amelia, Ian and Curt. Great-great aunt to Tyler, Abby and Maddyn, Dear friend of Susan Crosman. It is beyond heartbreaking that this pandemic has rocked our world and prohibits us from being together at this time. Although funeral arrangements will be private there will be a memorial service on the out-door terrace of the United Methodist Church, 109 Hardenburgh Ave., Demarest, NJ at 6:00 PM on Tuesday the 18th. You may also access this service via zoom.us/j/793492500
or via phone 646-876-9923. A guestbook tribute will be managed by Volk Leber Funeral Home, Oradell, NJ. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge, Inc., 8 Shelter Lane, Oakland, NJ 07436 or Visiting Nurse Association of Englewood, 15 Engle St., 3rd Floor, Englewood, NJ 07631.