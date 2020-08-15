1/
Elaine Welch
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elaine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elaine Welch

Demarest - Welch, Elaine age 81 of Demarest, NJ passed away peacefully on August 15, 2020. Before retiring in 1999, she worked for Bendix / Allied Signal for over 40 years. Elaine attended United Methodist Church, where she frequently ushered and was a member of the Ladies of the Church. She was a long-time member of the Demarest Garden Club where she received the Perennial Bloom Award, and had over 50 years of service to the Order of the Eastern Star. Elaine also served as a Volunteer Advocate Ombudsman for the Institutionalized Elderly, State of New Jersey for many years. She loved animals and rescued several shelter dogs throughout her life. Her latest, Ginger, being her most loyal, ever present shadow. Beloved sister-in-law to Gail Welch, aunt to Lee Fullington, Doreen Barr and husband John, Don and wife Connie, and James Welch. Great aunt to William, Stephen and wife Karin, Avery, Amelia, Ian and Curt. Great-great aunt to Tyler, Abby and Maddyn, Dear friend of Susan Crosman. It is beyond heartbreaking that this pandemic has rocked our world and prohibits us from being together at this time. Although funeral arrangements will be private there will be a memorial service on the out-door terrace of the United Methodist Church, 109 Hardenburgh Ave., Demarest, NJ at 6:00 PM on Tuesday the 18th. You may also access this service via zoom.us/j/793492500 or via phone 646-876-9923. A guestbook tribute will be managed by Volk Leber Funeral Home, Oradell, NJ. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge, Inc., 8 Shelter Lane, Oakland, NJ 07436 or Visiting Nurse Association of Englewood, 15 Engle St., 3rd Floor, Englewood, NJ 07631.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Memorial service
06:00 PM
United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Volk Leber Funeral Home
268 Kinderkamack Road
Oradell, NJ 07649
201-261-1088
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Volk Leber Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved