Elayne D. McGill
Allendale - Elayne D. McGill of Allendale passed on January 3rd, 2020 with her husband Thomas J. at her bedside at Valley Hospital in Ridgewood, NJ. Joining them were their ten children - daughters Loretta, Christine, and Mary Tara and sons Thomas W., Stephen, Martin, Andrew, Timothy, Edward, and Peter. As large as her room was, it could not accommodate Elayne's twenty-four grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. Elayne was born in Jersey City, NJ and at the age of ten moved to Wyckoff, NJ where she completed her elementary education. Her high school education was completed at Ramsey High School in Ramsey, NJ. Her college education was delayed after her marriage to Thomas J. McGill of Philadelphia, PA. Shortly after marriage she moved to Alexandria, VA while her husband attended Georgetown University in Washington, DC under a GI bill granted service personnel of WWII. After her husband's graduation, they moved to Rockaway Beach, NY from where Thomas commuted to his employment in New York City. With advancement the family of Elayne and Thomas moved with their six children to Allendale, NJ where the remaining four children were born in Valley Hospital. In her mid-fifties, she attended Bergen Community College and graduated with a degree in Chemistry. This enabled her hiring by American Cyanamid Company where she worked with the team that developed the product Combat to eliminate pest problems. It was work that enabled her husband Thomas to start, establish, and grow the family business Allendale Machinery Systems. In Allendale, Elayne became a very active member of the Church of the Guardian Angel. The groups joined were the Rosary Society, Sociality, Cornerstone Retreat and support in church functions with her final work and title was Messenger of Love. For ten or more years she was an active worker in Christmas Tree Gifting to PS 28 in Paterson, NJ. Her support and assistance also extended to town fire, ambulance, library etc., functions. For the last 21 years of her life, she spent time to institute Family Week in Brigantine Beach, NJ where she had a second home. In 2019, more than 80 relatives spent a week enjoying, knowing, and continuing the love instilled in the McGill and related spousal families by a beautiful girl, wife, mother, grandmother of 24, and great grandmother of 20. She will preside, care, love, and commit forever over those here and yet to come from her genes. Rain or shine, look up and her love will refresh your spirit. Viewing will be held Tuesday, January 7th from 2pm to 4pm and 7pm to 9pm at Vander Plaat Funeral Home 257 Godwin Ave, Wyckoff NJ. A 10:30am mass on Wednesday, January 8th will celebrate her blessed life at the Church of the Guardian Angel in Allendale NJ. She will be laid to rest at Maryrest Cemetery in Mahwah, NJ following mass.