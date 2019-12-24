Services
William G Basralian Funeral Service
559 Kinderkamack Rd
Oradell, NJ 07649
(201) 261-0222
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
7:00 PM
Elayne Joyce Alexander Obituary
Elayne Joyce Alexander

Emerson - Elayne Joyce Alexander, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on December 22, 2019 at the age of 71.

Survived by her beloved children Jason Alexander and Danielle Rappo and her husband Gary. Adored grandmother to Jack and Noah. Cherished sister to George Buono, Beverly Buono, and Janice De Paolo. She will be missed by all who knew her.

Family and friends will be welcomed at the William G. Basralian Funeral Service, 559 Kinderkamack Road in Oradell, on Friday, December 27th from 4-8PM with a religious service at the funeral home at 7PM. Cremation will be private.
