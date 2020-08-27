Elder William McKinley MickensSumter, SC - Elder William McKinley Mickens, age 87, of Sumter, SC, departed this life on Monday August 17, 2020.He was an ordained Elder, an avid worshiper, and was well known for his singing, often in the choir but mostly as a soloist, and he served in many of the ministries at The Greater Bethel COOLJC- Paterson, NJ.In his later years he returned to his hometown of Sumter, SC and became a member of the New Hope Church.He was preceded in death by his wife; Marie Tindal Mickens.He leaves precious memories to his sons, Leslie and Nolan Tyrone; sister Susan Spann, sister-in-law Van J. Mickens, five grandchildren: Aundré, Robert, Desiree, Dynasty, and Kiasia; and 2 great-grandchildren: Jaliyah and Josiah