Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
(201) 891-3400
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
11:15 AM
George Washington Memorial Park
Paramus, NJ
Woodcliff Lake - Eleanor Ann Killough passed away peacefully on Friday, July 19, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was 85. Born in Jersey City, NJ, Eleanor and her husband Walter were longtime residents of Mahwah, NJ and Williamsburg, VA before moving to Woodcliff Lake 5 years ago. Eleanor was a homemaker and an accomplished artist. She is pre-deceased by her grandson Ryan Schoonmaker. Eleanor is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Walter Killough, three cherished children: Walter B. Killough,III, his wife Lois; Christine Schoonmaker, her husband Timothy; Mark Killough, his wife Elaine; five grandchildren: Amy, Matthew, Joshua, Sara and Abby. Eleanor is also survived by her niece Karen and her husband Bill who provided their love and emotional support. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 11:15 a.m. at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus. In lieu of flowers contributions in Eleanor's memory may be made to the Williamsburg Hospice, 4445 Powhatan Parkway, Williamsburg, VA 23188. Arrangements are by Vander Plaat Funeral Home (vpfh), Wyckoff.
