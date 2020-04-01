Services
Eleanor A. Triolo

Eleanor A. Triolo Obituary
Eleanor A. Triolo

Haskell - Triolo, Eleanor A., 90 of Haskell, passed away on March 31, 2020. Prior to living in Haskell she was a lifelong resident of Clifton. Beloved wife of the late Christopher Triolo. Loving mother to David Triolo, Joseph Triolo, Richard Triolo and Christine Mc Govern. Sister to Herbert Trauth, Edith Pelescia and the late Arnold Trauth. Devoted grandmother to Mike, Dominic, Paul, Michele, Kyle, Derek, Craig, Ian, Lexi, Nikki and Jamie. She is also survived by six great-grandchildren.

Eleanor was born in Passaic and lived all her life in Clifton. She was a former parishioner of St. Brendan RC Church in Clifton.

Funeral will be private. Arrangements by Marrocco Memorial Chapel - 470 Colfax Avenue, Clifton. www.marroccos.com
