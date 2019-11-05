Services
Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home
109 Darlington Ave
Ramsey, NJ 07446
(201) 327-0030
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home
109 Darlington Ave
Ramsey, NJ
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home
109 Darlington Ave
Ramsey, NJ
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception R.C. Church
Mahwah, NJ
View Map
Mahwah - Eleanor Antolino (nee Peraino) 93, on November 4, 2019 of Mahwah, NJ formerly of Lodi. Beloved wife of Michael Antolino Sr. Loving mother of Eileen Antolino and Michael Antolino Jr. Cherished grandmother of Joellen Nicole Antolino and Daniel Lucas Antolino. Adored great grandmother of Jordan, Ayden, Jayden, Shane and Dominic. Dear sister of Etta Peraino and the late Charles, Joseph, Connie, Josephine and Mary. Eleanor was a founding member of the Immaculate Conception Retirees. She was a member of the Retirees Association at Ramapo College and also a member of their Garden Club. Eleanor was a member of the Mahwah Woman's Club and the Mahwah Senior Center Bridge Club. She was a part of the Midland Park Senior Center Taphatters. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 2-4 & 7-9 PM at Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, 109 Darlington Ave, Ramsey. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 10 AM at Immaculate Conception R.C. Church in Mahwah. Interment will follow at St. Nicholas Cemetery in Lodi. Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com.
