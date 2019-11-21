Services
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Eleanor B. Hubner


1930 - 2019
Eleanor B. Hubner Obituary
Eleanor B. Hubner

New Milford - Eleanor B. Hubner, 89, passed away peacefully on November 19, 2019. Eleanor was born April 1, 1930 and was a resident of Woodcrest CareOne of New Milford, NJ formerly of Bergenfield, NJ and Bogota, NJ. She retired in 1998 as a Date Clerk for Farmland Dairies of Wallington, NJ. She was a member of South Presbyterian Church in Bergenfield. Eleanor was the daughter of the late George and Mary Hubner, sister of the late Gertrude Kneisler and sister-in-law of the late Edward J. Kneisler, Jr. She was the loving aunt of Lynmarie McGoldrick and the late Edward J. Kneisler,II and the late James P. Kneisler. In addition Eleanor is survived by David and Andrew McGoldrick, Edward III, Eric and Alex Kneisler, and James II and Brittany Kneisler. Eleanor is also survived by cousins George Schleehauf of Florida and Dorothy Keeber of Ridgewood, NY. The family will receive friends at Riewerts Memorial Home, 187 So. Washington Ave., Bergenfield on Sunday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM. Funeral service at the funeral home on Monday at 10 AM followed by burial at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Eleanor's memory to Bergenfield Fire Training Center, PO Box 5216, Bergenfield, NJ 07621. Send a lasting condolence at riewertsmemorialhome.com
