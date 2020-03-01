|
|
Eleanor Beatrice Adler (nee Krakower)
Pompton Plains - Eleanor Beatrice Adler (nee Krakower), 93, formerly from Delray Beach, FL, and Cliffside Park, NJ, passed peacefully on February 29, 2020. Born December 31, 1926, and raised in Paterson, NJ, she lived in East Meadow, NY, before settling in Cliffside Park, NJ. She retired to Delray Beach, FL.
Preceded in death by her husband, Sidney Adler, she is survived by her daughter, Susan Ben-Ami and husband Howard of Clifton, NJ; her son, Robert Adler and wife Gail of Hillsdale, NJ; four grandchildren, Laurie Lazovick and husband Russ, Marc Ben-Ami and wife Bree, Jamie Minsk and husband Lee, and Michelle Heyligers and husband Steven; six great-grandchildren, Marissa, Samantha, Avery, Eli, Ava, and Levi. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
Memorial donations may be made to ().