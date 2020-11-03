Eleanor Bouillion
Paramus - Eleanor, (nee Capone), 95, of Paramus, formerly of Union City, passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020. Before retiring, Eleanor worked for Dr. Madhavarao Subbarao as a medical bookkeeper. She attended Egan Business college and when she lived in Union City, she was an active member of St. Michael Monastery Parish & served as president of the St. Michael's Mothers Guild. She was an ardent fan of the Georgetown Hoyas Basketball Team, which is her grandson's Alma Mater.
Cherished wife of the late Peter Bouillion (1981). Loving mother of Maria Cronan of Paramus, NJ. Treasured grandmother of John Peter Cronan and his wife Michelle of New York, NY. Predeceased by her siblings, Patrick Capone, Emily LaRosa Finore, Mary Iacobucci, and Victor Capone.
Family will receive friends on Thursday November 5, 2020 from 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm & Friday November 6, 2020 from 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ. Funeral Service will be held at 9:00am on Saturday November 7, 2020, at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, followed by a 10:00 am Funeral Mass at St. Peter the Apostle Roman Catholic Church, 445 Fifth Avenue, River Edge. Interment Madonna Cemetery, Fort Lee, NJ.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in Eleanor's memory may be made to St. Francis Breadline, 135 W. 31st St. NYC 10001-3403. https://stfrancisbreadline.org/
