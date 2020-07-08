Eleanor C. Cauwels
Montvale - CAUWELS - Eleanor C., 82, of Montvale, NJ, peacefully passed on Monday, July 6, 2020 in the presence of family. Predeceased by her husband Thomas J. Cauwels (2006) and her parents, Kenneth E. and M. Irene Bartlett. Cherished mother of Janine Forry and her husband Chris. Devoted sister of Walter "Butch" Bartlett. Loving "Gaga" (grandmother) of Christian, Ryan and Bobby. Visitation will be held on July 10, 2020 from 4:00 - 8:00 pm at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Rd, Westwood, New Jersey. Funeral Mass will be held on July 11, 2020 at 11:00 am at Our Lady of Mercy Church, 2 Fremont Ave, Park Ridge, New Jersey. Interment will be held on July 11, 2020 at 12:30 pm. Masks must be worn. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial gifts to St. Jude or Cornell University, College of Veterinary Medicine, Feline Health Center would be appreciated. Becker-funeralhome.com