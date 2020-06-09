Eleanor C. Miller



Eleanor C. Miller (Thompson) on June 4, 2020 at age 73.



Born on July 5, 1946 in Pompton Plains, she was a life-long resident of Wanaque. Eleanor retired from American Bible Society in Wayne many years ago.



Eleanor will be especially remembered for her love of family and friends.



Beloved wife of the late Earnest Miller Sr. Dear daughter of Eleanor Thompson and the late William Thompson. Loving mother of Earnest Jr. and daughter-in-law Diana, daughter Tammy and son-in-law Raymond Stephens and son Scott and daughter-in-law Linda. Grandchildren Amanda, Sean, Robert, Tanner and Austin: great grandchildren Aubrey, Blake and Lexi.



Also, survived by many beloved brothers. All services will be held privately. Arrangements by the D'Agostino Funeral Home 881 Ringwood Avenue Haskell NJ.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store