Eleanor C. Miller
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Eleanor's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eleanor C. Miller

Eleanor C. Miller (Thompson) on June 4, 2020 at age 73.

Born on July 5, 1946 in Pompton Plains, she was a life-long resident of Wanaque. Eleanor retired from American Bible Society in Wayne many years ago.

Eleanor will be especially remembered for her love of family and friends.

Beloved wife of the late Earnest Miller Sr. Dear daughter of Eleanor Thompson and the late William Thompson. Loving mother of Earnest Jr. and daughter-in-law Diana, daughter Tammy and son-in-law Raymond Stephens and son Scott and daughter-in-law Linda. Grandchildren Amanda, Sean, Robert, Tanner and Austin: great grandchildren Aubrey, Blake and Lexi.

Also, survived by many beloved brothers. All services will be held privately. Arrangements by the D'Agostino Funeral Home 881 Ringwood Avenue Haskell NJ.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
D'Agostino Funeral Home
881 Ringwood Ave
Haskell, NJ 07420
(973) 835-4220
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved