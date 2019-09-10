|
Eleanor (Ellie) C. Zindel, of Emerson, NJ, passed away on Wednesday, September 4, 2019. She was born in New York City to Thomas and Catherine Clarke.
Beloved wife of the late George P. Zindel, Jr. (1980). Devoted mother of Cecilia M. Zindel and George T. Zindel and his wife Judy. Loving grandmother of Laura and Steven. Dear Aunt El to nieces, nephew, grand and great-grand nieces and nephews. Also survived by her sister- in- law Dorothy Zindel. Ellie was a parishioner of Church of the Assumption, Emerson, NJ.
All services were private.
Donations can be made in Ellie's name to the or to the . Arrangements were under the direction of Becker Funeral Home, Westwood, NJ.