Eleanor Carrozza
Butler - Eleanor Carrozza age 91, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 6, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Clarence and Mildred (Hartz) Cooper. Eleanor was a secretary at BASF in Parsippany and Chilton Memorial Hospital in Pompton Plains. She was a talented artist and painter, a parishioner at St. Anthony's RC Church in Butler, a former member of the Butler XYZ and the book club at the Butler Library. Eleanor is survived by her loving children, Theodore "Ted" Carrozza and his wife Linda, Stephen Carrozza and his partner Carol Newman and Robin Winters and her husband Dale, eight adored grandchildren, Marisa Carrozza, Nitsa Carrozza, Francesca Carrozza, Vincent Carrozza, Gabriela Carrozza, Isabella Carrozza, Theo Carrozza and Kyleigh Winters, and three beloved great grandchildren, Austin Catoggio, Brayden Smith and Mica Rainwater. Visitation will be held Sunday, October 11, 2020 from 2pm-6pm at the Morrison Funeral Home 86 Bartholdi Ave, Butler. A funeral mass will be offered on Monday, October 12, 2020, 10am at St. Anthony's RC Church in Butler. Burial will immediately follow mass at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Butler, NJ. www.themorrisonfuneralhome.com