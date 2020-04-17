Services
Robert Spearing Funeral Home Inc.
155 Kinderkamack Road
Park Ridge, NJ 07656
Eleanor Clements

Eleanor Clements Obituary
Eleanor Clements

Park Ridge - Eleanor Clements (nee Lynam), age 84, formerly of Park Ridge and Norwood, NJ, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020. Devoted wife of the late Francis J. Clements to whom she was married to for 34 years. Eleanor is survived by her daughter Maureen Clements of Nyack, NY, son Francis Clements of Blauvelt, NY, daughter-in-law Michelle and grandsons Louis and Michael.

Eleanor served as a volunteer for numerous organizations throughout Bergen County in addition to being an extraordinary minister bringing communion to many sick and elderly patients at Pascack Valley and Valley Hospitals in New Jersey. Eleanor enjoyed crocheting and loved spending time with her family and friends. She was especially proud of her grandsons. All services are private. Arrangements by the Robert Spearing Funeral home., Inc., Park Ridge, NJ rsfhi.com
