Eleanor "Ellie" Crocker
Elmwood Park - Eleanor "Ellie" Crocker (nee Trapanese) 94, of Elmwood Park, died on Saturday October 5th, 2019. Born and raised in Paterson, she was a resident of Elmwood Park for over 60 years. Eleanor was a hostess for the Parkway Diner in Elmwood Park before retiring. Prior to that, she was a buyer for Meyer Brothers Department Store in Paterson, which is were she met her husband of over 54 years, Frederick. She and Fred were both members of the Elmwood Park Elks Lodge # 60.
Beloved wife of the late Frederick, loving mother of Michael, his wife Elizabeth "Betsy" , loving grandmother of Jennifer Crocker Ponsoda, her husband Joseph, Michael Crocker, his wife Tammy, and Kenny Crocker, adoring great grandmother of Owen Crocker, dear sister of the late Lorraine De Feo.
Funeral Thursday 9:30 a.m. from the Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc., 274 Market Street, Elmwood Park. Funeral Mass 10:30 a.m. St. Anne's R.C. Church, Fair Lawn. Entombment Calvary Cemetery, Paterson. Visiting Wednesday 4 to 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the would be appreciated.