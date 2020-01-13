|
|
Eleanor DeProspero
Eleanor DeProspero (nee DeStefano), 93, formerly of Paterson, passed away on January 12, 2020. She was born on October 21, 1926 in Paterson, NJ to the late Leonardo and Angelina (Pellecchia) DeStefano. Before retiring, Eleanor worked as a supervisor for the bookkeeping department of Midlantic Bank in West Paterson. She was also a former parishioner of St. Michael's Church in Paterson. Eleanor was predeceased by her husband, Pasquale DeProspero. She was the beloved mother of Joseph DeProspero and his wife Kathy and Patricia Komporlis and the cherished grandmother of 5 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Eleanor was predeceased by her brother Louis DeStefano and Jeanne Mastronardi and is survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Thursday, Jan. 16th from 3-7pm at Santangelo Funeral Home, 635 McBride Ave., Woodland Park. A funeral service will begin at 10am on Friday, Jan. 17th at Santangelo Funeral Home. Guests attending may arrive at 9:00am. Entombment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Paterson. www.santangelofuneral.com