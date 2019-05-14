|
|
Eleanor G. Germane
Shelton, CN - Eleanor G. Germane, age 80, of Shelton, entered into her eternal rest on Monday, May 13, 2019. She was the devoted wife of the late Donald Germane.
Mrs. Germane was born in East Rutherford, NJ on December 22, 1938, daughter of the late John and Louisa (Greco) Farina. . .
Beloved mother of Cheryl Rotolo and Lynn Roller and her husband David. Sister of Joseph Farina and Betty Farina. She also leaves many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two brothers James and Anthony Farina and six sisters Nettie DeRosa, Carrie Tortora, Carmela Trotter, Mary Biasucci, Christina Sottilaro, and Anne Cocozzo.
Friends may greet her family on Thursday, May 16, 2019, from 4 to 7 PM in The Riverview Funeral Home 390 River Road Shelton. Her funeral procession will leave the funeral home on Friday, May 17, 2019, at 10:15 AM for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM in St. Lawrence Church, 505 Huntington St., Shelton. Burial will follow in Lawn Cemetery, Shelton. At the request of her family, memorial contributions may be made to the Shelton Animal Shelter, 11 Brewster Lane, Shelton, CT 06484. Offer online condolences to her family at www.riverviewfh.com