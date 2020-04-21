|
|
Eleanor G. Miller
Bogota - Eleanor G. Miller 100 of Bogota, formerly of Union City, passed away April 20, 2020. Before retiring, she was a clerk for Houbigant, Inc., Ridgefield, NJ. She was a parishioner of St. Joseph's RC Church, Bogota. Beloved wife of the late John. Devoted mother of John and the late Teresa Knobel and James. Dear sister of the late Charlotte, Ida and William. Also survived by her loving grandchildren Sharon Merlino, Susan DiBetta, Tara Taveras, Nicole, James, Vincent and Matthew Miller, her 3 great grandchildren and her son in law Al Knobel. Services are being handled privately by Petrik Funeral Home, Bogota. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to (stjude.org) in Eleanor's memory.