Eleanor Garcia
Clifton - Eleanor (nee Skolan) Garcia, 92, of Clifton, passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. Born in Passaic, Eleanor resided in Wallington then moving to Clifton after her marriage. She had been employed at the Passaic County Probation Department, Paterson for 25 years before retiring. Mrs. Garcia was very family oriented and enjoyed family activities and cooking for her family.
She was predeceased by her husband, Joseph Garcia; her brother, Edward Skolan; and her granddaughter, Robyn Ann Csigi.
Survivors include: her devoted daughter, JoAnn Csigi and her husband, Robert of Clifton; her cherished grandchildren, Staci Ann Chmielewski and her husband, Michael and Robert Csigi, Jr.; and her loving great-grandchildren, Matthew Joseph, Sara Ann and Nicholas Robert.
Visiting hours will be held Friday from 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm at Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 515 Lexington Avenue, Clifton. Funeral services will be held 9:15 am Saturday at the funeral home, followed by a 9:45 am Mass at Sacred Heart R.C. Church, corner of Clifton and Randolph Avenues, Clifton. Entombment to follow at St. Nicholas Cemetery, Lodi. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Make a Wish America, Samuel & Josephine Plumeri, Wishing Place, 1384 Perrineville Road, Monroe Township, NJ 08831, web site, nj.wish.org, e-mail, [email protected], 609-371-9474. Please visit www.bizub.com for online condolences and driving directions.