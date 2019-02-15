|
Eleanor Goldberg
Tenafly - Eleanor Goldberg (nee Kaplan), 87, of Tenafly NJ, died on Wednesday, February 13, 2019.Beloved wife of the late Bernie Goldberg. Cherished daughter of Louis Kaplan and Mary Kaplan.Devoted mother of Robert and his wife Joann, Carol Witte and her husband Joseph.Dear sister of Muriel Isbitts.Loving grandmother of Michelle, Jason and Daniel Graubard.Funeral Service 9:30 AM on Sunday 2/17 at Gutterman and Musicant, 402 Park St., Hackensack NJ, followed by burial at Cedar Park Cemetery, 735 Forest Ave, Paramus NJ. Contributions may be made to the .