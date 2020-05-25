Eleanor Grieco
Garfield - Grieco, Eleanor (nee Menzies) 89, of Garfield died May 23. She was a resident of Family of Caring at Van Dyk, Ridgewood. Beloved wife for 48 years of the late Peter Grieco. Devoted mother to sons Thomas and his wife Cheryl of Mahwah, NJ. Charles and his wife Eugenia. Loving grandmother to Peter and his wife, Alyssa and her husband Tyler Boucher, Andrew and Anthony. Cherished great grandmother to Thomas and Anderson. Eleanor's family were the owners and operators of Tom's Florist in Garfield, NJ for over 50 years. Arrangements done by The Alesso Funeral Home Lodi, NJ. www.alessofh.com
In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made in honor of Eleanor to two ministries serving the community of Paterson her birthplace:
Street 2 Street- (serving the youth of Paterson) 555 Goffle Road- Suite 212 Ridgewood, NJ 07450
Star of Hope Ministries (serving the Paterson community as a whole) 34 Broadway Paterson, NJ 07505
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 25 to May 27, 2020.