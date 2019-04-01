|
Eleanor J. Kranjac
Clifton - Eleanor J. Kranjac, 92, of Clifton, passed away on March 30, 2019. Born in New York City, she lived in Pennsylvania and Wallington, and has been a resident of the Passaic/Clifton area most of her life. A parishioner of St. John Kanty RC Church, Clifton, Eleanor worked for Platronics Seals in Clifton for many years, retiring in 1992.
Beloved wife of the late William, who passed away in 1975. Devoted mother of William and his wife Maryann of St. Augustine, FL, Ken of Clifton, Don and his wife Gail of Wanaque, and the late Barbara Kranjac, who passed away in 2012. Loving grandmother of 4 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Dear sister of the late Louise Blalack and Alfred Hess.
Funeral Thursday 9 AM at the Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton, and 10 AM at St. John Kanty RC Church, Clifton. Interment, Cedar Lawn Cemetery, Paterson.
Visiting Wednesday 4-8 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations made to the , , in memory of Eleanor, would be greatly appreciated. www.ShookFH.com