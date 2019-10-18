Services
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
(201) 843-3100
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
10:30 AM
Sacred Heart R.C. Church
12 Terrace Avenue Rochelle Park
Jersey City - Eleanor, 100 (nee Kelly), was born in Jersey City, NJ to Patrick and Margaret (O'Brien) Kelly. Eleanor is predeceased by her beloved husband Vincent (2007), a brother and four sisters.

She is survived by daughter, Mary Ellen Bourdeau and her husband John, son, Vincent Kiely and his wife Colleen and grandchildren Brendan, Kaitlin, Bethann, J.J and Morgan. Eleanor is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Eleanor was a 1st Lieutenant Army nurse who served our country proudly in World War II in the South Pacific. She was a parishioner of Sacred Heart R.C. Church in Rochelle Park and former president of the Rosary Society.

Family will receive friends on Monday October 21, 2019 from 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ. Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 am on Tuesday October 22, 2019, at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, followed by a 10:30 am Funeral Mass at Sacred Heart R.C. Church, 12 Terrace Avenue Rochelle Park. Entombment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery North Arlington, NJ.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Eleanor's memory to Helping Hands Ministry of Sacred Heart R.C. Church. To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com.
