Eleanor Kooreman
North Haledon - KOOREMAN, Eleanor (nee VanderWeert) -age 86, of North Haledon went home to her Lord and Savior on Thursday May 2, 2019. Eleanor was born and raised in Glen Rock. She and her husband, John, spent most of their years together in Midland Park, which they considered their home. They owned and operated FrankLee Realty together in Midland Park for many years before their retirement. She is survived by her children and their spouses: Rev. Jack & Dr. Eileen Kooreman, Debbie & Russell VanBuiten, Dr. Alan & Dr. Dawn Kooreman, and Sharon & Kenneth Visbeen, her grandchildren and their spouses, John & Courtney and Justin Kooreman, John & Alyssa, Jason & Cori, Jamie, Julie & Aaron (McCoombs), and Jayna VanBuiten, Dr. Gabriel & Puvithel Kooreman, Michael, Kendra, Benjamin, and Hannah Visbeen, and her great grandchildren Jack Kooreman and Hallie and Liam VanBuiten as well as her brother Neal VanderWeert and sisters Ruth Stelpstra and Joan Schlossman. Eleanor was predeceased by her husband John, her brother, Garry VanderWeert, and sister Joyce Kastelein. Eleanor was a woman of true Christian faith who was completely and selflessly devoted to her family. She was an exemplary mother whose family was her singular focus, passion, and source of pride and joy. She has left us with an example to live by and a debt that can never be repaid.
The family will receive family and friends on Monday from 6-9 PM at Vander Plaat-Vermeulen Memorial Home, 530 High Mountain Road, Franklin Lakes and then on Tuesday from 9-10 AM followed by a 10 AM service at The Holland Christian Home, 151 Graham Avenue, North Haledon.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Eastern Christian School Association, 50 Oakwood Avenue, North Haledon, NJ 07508. For further information please visit www.vpmemorial.com or call us at (201) 891-4770.