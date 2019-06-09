|
Eleanor (nee Rist) Koulaky
Lakeland - Eleanor R. Koulaky, 94, died on June 3, 2019. She was born in Taylor, Pennsylvania on October 1, 1924 to the late William and Ann Rist. Eleanor resided in Lakeland, FL with her husband John Koulaky who passed away in 2002. Prior to moving to Lakeland 1988 she lived in Prospect Park, NJ where she worked at the Haband Company for more than 20 years. She is survived by daughter, Sandra Koulaky (Robert) Ammeraal of Lakeland, FL. and 29 nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her brothers, Hayden, John, Raymond, Billy, Warren and Bobby Rist; sisters, Sharon Fuschetti, Betty Smith, Mae Cole and Jean Beecham; in-laws, Jimmy Koulaky and Betty Koulaky McAllister. A Memorial Service was held on Monday June 10, 2019 at 11:00am at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Home, Serenity Gardens Chapel, and 3350 Mall Hill Dr. Lakeland, FL 33810. Inurnment will take place at Serenity Garden Cemetery at a future date.