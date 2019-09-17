Services
Eleanor Lewis Obituary
West Milford - Lewis, Eleanor, 91, on Saturday, September 14, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Carl H. Lewis Sr. Born in the Bronx, NY., she was a resident of West Milford, NJ for the past 22 years having moved there from Congers, NY. Surviving are children, Patricia Loud, Carl H. Lewis Jr., and Kathy Flotard, seven grandchildren, Matt and Michelle Flotard, Nicole Caggiano, Danielle and Alyssa Lewis, Cynthia and Vincent Loud. Friends may call at Richards Funeral Home, 1440 Union Valley Road, West Milford, NJ on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 from 1-3 & 6-8 PM. Funeral mass Wednesday 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Hewitt, NJ. Interment St. Anthony's Cemetery, Nanuet, NY.
