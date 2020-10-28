1/
Eleanor M. Dare
Eleanor M. Dare

Stuart, Florida - Dare, Eleanor M., 98, passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020 in Stuart, Florida. Born in Englewood to the late John and Gladys Dare. Raised in Little Ferry, she graduated from the Hackensack School of Nursing. She enjoyed a 44 years as a Registered Nurse at Hackensack Medical Center retiring in 1988.

Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her sisters, Dorothy Weigand, Lillian Dare, her brother, Arthur Dare and her nephews Ronald Weigand and Robert Weigand.

Eleanor is survived by her loving sister, Gladys Wibbelt and her husband, Richard. Cherished Aunt to many Nieces, Nephews, Great Nieces and Great Nephews. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family.

Funeral from the Trinka-Faustini Funeral Service, 439 Maywood Ave, Maywood, NJ on Saturday, November 7,2020. Visiting will be Saturday morning from 10am to 11am followed by a graveside service and burial at St. Joseph Cemetery in Hackensack, NJ. Visit trinkafaustini.com for online condolences and directions.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Oct. 28 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Trinka-Faustini Funeral Service
NOV
7
Graveside service
St. Joseph Cemetery
