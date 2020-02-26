|
Eleanor M. (Krenc) Fletcher
Clifton - Eleanor M. (Krenc) Fletcher, 89, of Clifton, passed away on February 25, 2020. Born and raised in Ridgewood, she has been a resident of Clifton for over 70 years. A parishioner of St. John Kanty RC Church, Clifton. Eleanor was a Sales Representative for Kohl's in Woodland Park for 10 years, retiring in 2010. Beloved mother of Mary Ellen Brady of Bonita Springs, FL and her late husband Jay, Elizabeth Fletcher of Whiting, Charles Fletcher and his wife Kim of Montaque, and David Fletcher and his companion Donna Yarrish of Clifton. Loving grandmother of 9 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Dear sister of Geraldine Azzolino of Clifton.
Funeral Saturday 8:45 AM at the Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton, and 10 AM at St. John Kanty RC Church, Clifton. Interment, Calvary Cemetery, Paterson. Visiting Friday 4-7 PM at the funeral home. www.ShookFH.com