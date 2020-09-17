1/
Eleanor M. (Snyder) Moran
Eleanor M. (Snyder) Moran

Wayne - age 95, passed away on Thursday, Sept.17, 2020. Eleanor was born and raised in Philadelphia. She worked in human resources at Curtiss Wright Corporation in Woodridge for 30 years until it's closing in 1984. Later she worked as an administrative assistant at the General Hospital Center, Passaic until her retirement in 1992. Upon her retirement, she was active in the hospital's Women's Guild and then as a volunteer at Our Lady of Consolation Parish. Eleanor was predeceased by her husband Walter, her son Frank, her parents Harry and Mary Snyder, her sisters, Sister Ann Augustine,S.S.J., Regina Grady and Rita McNally. She is survived by her daughter Marianne Mahonchak (Dennis),her grandsons David (Natalie) and Sean (Pamela), her great-granddaughters Camryn and Charlotte, and several nieces and nephews. The funeral Mass will be on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020 at 10:30 AM at Our Lady of Consolation RC Church, 1799 Hamburg Tpke, Wayne. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sister's of St. Joseph Villa, PO Box 36, Flourtown, PA 19301-0036 www.stjosephvilla.org/ or the church, at olcparish.org Arrangements are entrusted to Moore's Home For Funerals, Wayne.






Published in The Record/Herald News from Sep. 17 to Sep. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Moore's Home for Funerals
1591 Alps Road
Wayne, NJ 07470-3641
(973) 694-0072
