Eleanor Martinez
1940 - 2020
Eleanor Martinez

Ridgefield Park - Martinez, Eleanor of Ridgefield Park passed away on September 30, 2020 in the arms of her devoted daughter, Carmela. Eleanor fought a brave battle with cancer for 2 years. Born December 9, 1940 in the Bronx, NY. She was predeceased by siblings, Vera Raleigh and Mary Henry, and survived by siblings, Theresa Alfonso, Patricia Henry and Bill Henry. Eleanor retired as an administrator from Weave Corporation, Hackensack, NJ. Survived by her heartbroken loving husband of 60 years, Earnest Martinez and her beloved daughter, Carmela Martinez. Mother to Susan Martinez-Pappalardo, Debra & husband Curt Casey, Ernest (Bill) Martinez and his significant other , Ingrid Abad. Grandchildren, Angela and Andrew Pappalardo, Montanna & Dokota Casey and Ethan & Dylan Felter. Eleanor is survived by her loving brother-in-law, Edwin Martinez and his wife Maria. Also survived by her loving sister-in-law, Aida Ortiz, and her godchild Gabe Martinez. Adhering to Eleanor's wishes, a brief, private ceremony will be held at Vorhees Ingwersen Funeral Home 59 Main St, Ridgefield Park on Saturday Octover 3, 2020. Burial to take place immediately after at George Washington Memorial Park Cemetery, Paramus, NJ. A Celebration of Life will take place in honor of Eleanor in the near future. Vorheesingwersen.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Service
Vorhees-Ingwersen Funeral Home
Vorhees-Ingwersen Funeral Home
