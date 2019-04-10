Services
Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home
109 Darlington Ave
Ramsey, NJ 07446
(201) 327-0030
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home
109 Darlington Ave
Ramsey, NJ 07446
Funeral Mass
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Paul RC Church
200 Wyckoff Ave
Ramsey, NJ
Mahwah - Eleanor Mitchell (nee Wozniak) 88, of Mahwah, NJ formerly of Emerson, NJ passed away on April 6, 2019. Beloved wife of the late George Mitchell and devoted mother of Barbara Mitchell and her husband Danny Kubat, and her son Steven Mitchell. The family will receive friends and relatives on Thursday, April 11, 2019 from 5-8 PM at the Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, 109 Darlington Ave, Ramsey, NJ. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 10 AM at St. Paul RC Church, 200 Wyckoff Ave, Ramsey, NJ. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made to the of Chicago, IL. Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com.
