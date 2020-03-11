Services
McCorry Brothers
780 Anderson Ave.
Cliffside Park, NJ 07010
(201) 945-1220
Service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
12:30 AM
First Baptist Church Of Cliffside Park
777 Anderson Avenue
Cliffside Park, NJ
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
McCorry Brothers
780 Anderson Ave.
Cliffside Park, NJ 07010
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eleanor Novella
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eleanor Novella


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eleanor Novella Obituary
Eleanor Novella

Cliffside Park - Eleanor Novella (nee, Heil), - 86 - of Cliffside Park, NJ, on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Eleanor was predeceased by her sister Dorothy Nolting and survived by her daughters Heidi Novella and Leslie Allison Ramos also surviving are her grandchildren Ryan and Devin Ramos. Eleanor was an avid traveler, loved to cook and will be missed by Mickey the family dog with blue ears. Visiting hours from 10AM -12PM at McCorry Brothers Funeral Home, 780 Anderson Avenue, Cliffside Park, NJ, on Friday, March 13, 2020. A Service will follow at the First Baptist Church 777 Anderson Ave, Cliffside Park, NJ, at 12:30. Entombment to follow in Fairview Mausoleum, Fairview, NJ.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eleanor's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -