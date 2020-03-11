|
|
Eleanor Novella
Cliffside Park - Eleanor Novella (nee, Heil), - 86 - of Cliffside Park, NJ, on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Eleanor was predeceased by her sister Dorothy Nolting and survived by her daughters Heidi Novella and Leslie Allison Ramos also surviving are her grandchildren Ryan and Devin Ramos. Eleanor was an avid traveler, loved to cook and will be missed by Mickey the family dog with blue ears. Visiting hours from 10AM -12PM at McCorry Brothers Funeral Home, 780 Anderson Avenue, Cliffside Park, NJ, on Friday, March 13, 2020. A Service will follow at the First Baptist Church 777 Anderson Ave, Cliffside Park, NJ, at 12:30. Entombment to follow in Fairview Mausoleum, Fairview, NJ.