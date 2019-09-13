|
Eleanor P. Parow (nee Pirkusky)
North Arlington - Eleanor P. Parow (nee Pirkusky), 96, died Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Hackensack University Medical Center in Hackensack with her loving family by her side.
Born in Bayonne, she moved to North Arlington in 1957, where she along with her late husband, Henry S. Parow, established the Parow Funeral Home. Previously, she worked for the Standard Oil Corporation in New York City, and was a very proud American who often spoke of how she sold War Bonds during World War II.
Eleanor had a wonderful love for life, and enjoyed her many vacations and casino trips with her family and friends. If there was an organization running a bus trip to a casino it was a good chance she was on it.
Through the years she has been a member of the North Arlington Women's Club, the Ladies Auxiliary of the V.F.W. Post 4697, the Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary, the Rosary Society of Queen of Peace Church, the Queen of Peace Ladies Bowling, the Polish Club all in North Arlington, and the Forest Hill Field Club in Bloomfield,
Eleanor was the beloved wife of 64 years of the late Henry S. Parow, the loving mother of Hedy & Denise Parow and Liz Mittenzwei and her husband Michael; the adored grandmother of Alexander and Jonathan Patruno, Grace and Michael Henry " Mikey " Mittenzwei, the dear sister of the late Edward Kusky, the devoted aunt of Barbara Casinelli and her husband Enzo, Johnny Kusky and his wife Carole, and many great nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Parow Funeral Home 185 Ridge Rd., North Arlington on Monday, September 16th at 10 a.m. thence to Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, North Arlington for the Funeral l Mass at 11 a.m. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. Visitation will be at the Funeral Home on Sunday 2-6 p.m.