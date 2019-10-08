|
Eleanor P. Verlardi
Totowa - Verlardi, Eleanor P. (nee Webber), age 77 of Totowa at rest in Wayne on October 7, 2019. Born in Jersey City, she grew up in Paterson before moving to Totowa in 1978. She was the Office Manager for S & S Distributing in Paterson, then in Carlstadt before retiring. Eleanor was a parishioner of St. Gerard R.C. Church, Paterson, and was a Eucharistic Minister there. She was a cook and cleaning lady for their rectory. Beloved wife of Donald F. Verlardi of Totowa. Loving mother of Everett D. Verlardi of Beauford, SC. Dear grandmother of Olivia Rose Verlardi. Devoted sister of Carl Webber & his wife Kaye of Totowa and the late Carol Webber and Michelle Plitz. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd, Totowa, on Wednesday at 9:30 AM. Funeral Mass to follow at St. Gerard R.C. Church, Paterson at 10:00 AM. Cremation will be private. Friends may visit Tuesday 4:00 - 8:00 PM. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com.