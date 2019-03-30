Services
Frech Funeral Home
161 Washington Avenue
Dumont, NJ 07628
(201) 384-0013
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Frech-McKnight Funeral Home
161 Washington Ave
Dumont, NJ
Funeral Mass
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
9:30 AM
Church of the Ascension
New Milford, NJ
Eleanor Pompeo Obituary
Eleanor Pompeo

New Milford - Eleanor Pompeo, 90, of New Milford (formerly of Jersey City), died peacefully on Thursday, March 28, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Devoted mother of Alan Wolochuk and wife Nancy, Janet Baliant and husband Jacques, Sister Alexandria Wolochuk, and Alexander Wolochuk and wife Annmarie. Cherished grandmother of Alan Jr., David, Elaine, and Allyson, and great-grandmother of Gabriel, Aaliyah, Katelyn, Nathan, and Josselyn.

Born in Jersey City to Jenny (née Fabiani) and Pasquale Pompeo, Eleanor was a loving mother and friend to many. Over the years, Eleanor was employed as a waitress, a saleswoman and as a switchboard operator for Underwriters Salvage Co. One of her greatest gifts to this world was her sense of humor, which will be remembered fondly.

Visiting hours are Sunday, March 31st, from 3-7 PM at the Frech-McKnight Funeral Home, 161 Washington Ave., Dumont. Funeral Mass Monday, April 1st, 9:30 AM, Church of the Ascension, New Milford. Interment will be at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Eleanor's memory to the , P.O. Box 96011, Washington DC, 20090-6011 (website: ).
