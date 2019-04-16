|
|
Eleanor Popovich
Hasbrouck Heights - Eleanor Popovich, 87, died peacefully at her son's home in Robbinsville, NJ on April 14, 2019 after an extended illness. Eleanor was born in Jersey City. She was predeceased by her husband William Popovich, her parents John and Mae Perry, and her sister Marion Spaventa.
She resided in Hasbrouck Heights for the last 52 years. Eleanor worked as a physical education teacher at Corpus Christi School, retired from the US Postal Service and then worked at the Hasbrouck Heights Public Library for more than a decade. She enjoyed painting, gardening, reading and greeting the library patrons.
She is survived by her son William Popovich and his wife Lee Ann, daughter Elaine Mason and her husband Chuck, her sister Elizabeth Mikulik, her grandchildren William, Brian and Nicholas Popovich and Christopher and Avery Mason, and her great grandchildren Madison, Noah, Anna, Marianne, William and Kaitlin Popovich.
Friends and relatives are invited to attend the funeral at Hennessey Heights Funeral Home in Hasbrouck Heights NJ on Wednesday April 17 from 10am to 12pm. A funeral mass will then be celebrated at Corpus Christi Church in Hasbrouck Heights at 12:30pm. Burial will immediately follow after at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus.
Her family suggests donations in lieu of flowers to at